TOKYO -- Japan's education ministry predicts the number of students entering universities in 2050 will be about 490,000 -- some 130,000 fewer than in 2022 -- posing an existential threat to many educational institutions unless the gap can be filled by attracting more students from abroad, particularly emerging Asia.

According to the estimate shown to Nikkei, enrollment will be 510,000 or less after 2040, down from 630,000 in 2022.