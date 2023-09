TOKYO -- The number of students enrolling in doctoral programs in Japan has dropped by one-fifth over the past 20 years, government and other data show, in what business leaders say reflects the lack of attractive job opportunities for Ph.D.s.

In fiscal 2022, 14,382 students enrolled in doctoral programs across Japan, down 21% from a peak of 18,232 in fiscal 2003, according to data from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and other sources.