Education

Japan's Benesse to offer scholastic tests in India

Company covets market where more than 300m are 5-17 years old

Primary students leave school after attending classes in Ahmedabad, India. The country is home to 300 million children between the ages of 5 and 17.   © Reuters
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | India

MUMBAI -- Benesse Holdings is making inroads into India's education market, anticipating strong demand over the long term as the South Asian nation counts more than 300 million children between the ages of five to 17.

The Japanese education services company established a local unit in New Delhi in March. It has started offering scholastic tests in some secondary schools -- equivalent to middle and high school in Western countries -- in math and science. Plans call for expanding the grades that are covered.

