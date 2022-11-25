Japan's Benesse to offer scholastic tests in India

MUMBAI -- Benesse Holdings is making inroads into India's education market, anticipating strong demand over the long term as the South Asian nation counts more than 300 million children between the ages of five to 17.

The Japanese education services company established a local unit in New Delhi in March. It has started offering scholastic tests in some secondary schools -- equivalent to middle and high school in Western countries -- in math and science. Plans call for expanding the grades that are covered.