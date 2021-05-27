Japan weighs letting undergrads use credits gained in high school

TOKYO -- Japan's government is mulling a change of the university credit system to allow students to apply points attained during high school at any university toward their graduation tally, Nikkei has learned.

Under the proposal by the government's Council for the Implementation of Education Rebuilding, high schoolers who have taken supplementary classes at universities will be able to apply those credits to their tally at any university in the future.

Currently, if a high school student takes a class at say, Waseda University, he or she can only apply the credits gained from that course toward a tally at the same university. The proposed change will allow that student to apply the Waseda credit to any university degree.

The proposal will be made to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as soon as early June. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology will look into measures to help universities and high schools in making that transition.

It is hoped that this change will make applications to university more flexible. High-performing students will find that they can earn the 124 credits required for graduation from university more quickly than the typical four years it now takes.

It is also hoped that universities will be able to sieve out students who are ahead of the curve if they had already attended courses in tertiary institutions while still at high school.

For students who want to move on to graduate schools overseas, the process will also be accelerated if the system is changed.

Currently, even if all credits have been met, students still have to wait until the end of the four-year period to graduate.