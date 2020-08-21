Japanese day care provider takes 'kids-first' approach to Singapore

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan -- A Japanese day care center operator known for its progressive approach that centers on children is branching out to markets elsewhere in Asia, acquiring a preschool in Singapore and forming a business tie-up in China as birthrates remain ultralow in its home country.

Kids Corp. Holdings is turning Coco-Ro, a preschool located near Singapore's Orchard shopping district, into a wholly owned subsidiary next month by acquiring the target's entire stake from Meiko Network Japan for an undisclosed sum.

"Singapore is the hub of Asia, and we've already looked at Myanmar and Vietnam," CEO Masakazu Otsuka said. "We want to build presence in at least five countries, and want to change the world through education."

Kids Corp. Holdings believes the values of Coco-Ro, which caters to Japanese families living in the city-state and puts an emphasis on arts and physical education, matches its philosophy of promoting young learners' independence and creativity.

It will send early childhood professionals to the new subsidiary as necessary. The Japanese company will leverage the first site to explore setting up about three new centers in Singapore.

Coco-Ro operates a preschool in Singapore. (Photo from Coro-Ro's website)

Meanwhile in central China this month, Kids Corp. Holdings signed a strategic partnership agreement with a child care operator in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. The Japanese company will help the partner open a new day care center in September, providing operational support such as care know-how and play equipment.

Kids Corp. Holdings sees strong growth potential in China, where demand for child care centers is growing as more women enter or remain in the workforce and more young parents live far away from their families.

In many countries, education models have shifted from the conventional teacher-centered, knowledge-imparting style to the learner-centered style, an approach Kids Corp. Holdings has embraced, according to Otsuka.

But many providers are not sure how to put the children-centered model into practice, and this is where his company can help, he said.

The company's aim is to have two main offices, one in Japan and the other in Singapore, 10 years down the road.

From humbling beginnings working out of an apartment in 1993, the group grew to a network of over 200 locations in 34 prefectures across Japan, with revenue at group unit and center operator Kids Corp. reaching about 6 billion yen ($56.7 million) in 2019. But declining birthrates are clouding the outlook of Japan's market.