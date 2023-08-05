ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Education

Japanese middle schoolers average 12% on English speaking exam

3 of 5 had no correct answers in test based on new conversation-heavy curriculum

Middle school students take the nationwide English speaking exam at a Tokyo school in April.   © Kyodo
HIROYUKI OMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese middle schoolers taking a nationwide English proficiency test answered only 12.4% of questions correctly on average in the speaking section, data released Monday shows, suggesting that students are struggling to express themselves in the language.

This marked the second time, and the first in four years, that English speaking skills were covered along with Japanese and math on the National Assessment of Academic Ability given annually to students in the third year of middle school. The exam was administered to about 1.9 million students across 28,000 public and private schools nationwide.

Read Next

Latest On Education

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more