Limits on new med schools in Japan 'hamper' growth: IUHW chair

TOKYO -- Restrictions on opening medical schools and hospitals in Japan "hamper innovation and development," said Kuninori Takagi, chairman of the International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW), as he criticized the government's education policy at a celebration event for the first graduates from the university's department of medicine.

Takagi is credited with establishing the Department of Medicine at his university six years ago, overcoming the restrictions while suffering from malignant lymphoma.