Education

Limits on new med schools in Japan 'hamper' growth: IUHW chair

Head of new department of medicine dreams of 'Asian medical bloc'

Medical students at the International University of Health and Welfare practice on a simulator. (Photo courtesy of International University of Health and Welfare) 
TSUKASA OBAYASHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Restrictions on opening medical schools and hospitals in Japan "hamper innovation and development," said Kuninori Takagi, chairman of the International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW), as he criticized the government's education policy at a celebration event for the first graduates from the university's department of medicine.

Takagi is credited with establishing the Department of Medicine at his university six years ago, overcoming the restrictions while suffering from malignant lymphoma.

