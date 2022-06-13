Livestreaming with bonus English lessons drives HK stock surge

HONG KONG -- Shares of Koolearn Technology Holding doubled on Monday as investors cheered signs the former Chinese online education platform might be successfully pivoting toward livestream sales.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Koolearn's parent, also saw its stock rise as much as 25.5% in Hong Kong before closing up 13.1% at HK$14.48. Koolearn ended the day up 40% at HK$8.72, its highest close in a year.

The share surges came after video clips of former New Oriental teachers mixing in English lessons with their sales spiels on streaming service Douyin went viral in China over the weekend.

On Monday, while pitching dried Antarctic krill on Douyin, the Chinese sister app to TikTok, New Oriental's Dong Yuhui told viewers that "krill" is just one of several English nouns used to refer to shrimp and related sea creatures.

"You want to learn English? OK, I will teach you a few words," said Dong in Mandarin, writing "lobster," "prawn," "shrimp" and "krill" in English on a white board. "There are distinctions among the crustaceans we eat. The accuracy of English is well reflected in its nouns."

New Oriental Chairman Michael Yu last year began redeploying teachers as pitchmen after Beijing barred for-profit companies and offshore listed companies from most tutoring activities, ostensibly to reduce financial pressures on the country's middle class.

New Oriental has laid off tens of thousands of other teachers and posted a loss of $998.42 million for the nine months through February compared with a profit of $379.88 million for the same period a year earlier.

When Yu launched the livestream pivot, a state newspaper attacked the company for "just jumping from one industry that makes fast money to another one that makes fast money."

But New Oriental's new flagship "Dongfang Zhenxuan" channel on Douyin has been gathering momentum since December. As of the end of May, it had nearly 1 million followers and that month saw 23.71 million yuan ($3.53 million) in sales transactions.

After clips of streamers talking about Shakespeare and Hegel while pitching food items went viral, Dongfang Zhenxuan saw sales of 21 million yuan just on Saturday, according to data service Chanmama. Channel followers have more than tripled to 3.36 million.

In a post published on his personal WeChat account last week, Yu said New Oriental is launching another streaming channel to promote education-related products, including books and smart learning devices.

Livestreaming, though, has come under official scrutiny, too. Alibaba Group Holding's top three streaming sales hosts have been forced offline in recent months due to alleged tax evasion or political insensitivity. Most recently, Li Jiaqi, known as the "Lipstick King," went off the air after sharing an ice cream cake shaped like a tank on the eve of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown anniversary.