ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Education

Mitsubishi to enroll 100 managers in Harvard and Insead courses

Trading house taps online classes as cheaper alternative to overseas MBA

RYOSUKE HANAFUSA, Nikkei staff writer
Mitsubishi Corp. wants managers to take online classes from Harvard Business School and other institutions as an alternative to enrolling in pricey MBA programs.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Corp. is requiring all managers in their 10th year at the company to take online courses from top business schools, in an effort to hone their skills without the cost of sending them to overseas MBA programs.

About 100 employees will take a one- to two-month course each year from three institutions, including Harvard Business School and Insead, to learn in areas such as finance and debating. Participants will join lectures and debates online on weekends, and will receive a certificate of completion once they pass the course.

The trading house currently sends about 10 employees abroad to attend two-year MBA programs at a cost of 10 million yen ($92,000) or more per person. Meanwhile, the online courses cost about 200,000 yen to 300,000 yen for each person. The company will continue to send employees overseas to learn, but wants more people to take online courses as well.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media