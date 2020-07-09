Panasonic learning app aims to give Indians edge in exams and jobs

OSAKA -- Panasonic has released a series of apps in India tailored to prepare pupils for university entrance exams and help college students land jobs, as the Japanese company looks to raise brand awareness in the South Asian country.

The CareerEx job training app provides instruction on data analysis for technology students and medical information for those studying health care. Panasonic aims to attract 100,000 users by 2025.

Students who do not attend well-known universities face an increasingly difficult time finding work after graduation, the Japanese company said.

"Companies have trouble gauging a student's skill set," a Panasonic representative said, and this factor discourages hiring.

The training app lets users submit course completion certificates to prospective employers, which will help in job interviews. The app also recommends internships. Each course starts at roughly $46.

Starting in August, Panasonic will release a sample college entrance exam for high schoolers available in Hindi, Tamil and other local languages. Users of the XcelIT app will have access to 50 to 60 questions covering English, math and science after paying about $1.

The exam app also can suggest study materials for a subject when a student is struggling. This option is available for an additional monthly fee.

Indian college entrance exams are administered in multiple languages, but "many mock tests and online educational services are only available in English," a Panasonic representative said.

India generates only about 200 billion yen ($1.85 billion) in annual sales for Panasonic. The Japanese manufacturer's appliances face strong competition in the country from Chinese and South Korean rivals.

To diversify its revenue stream, Panasonic has offered internet technology services. The company has released an online conferencing system that works even in environments with low network connectivity. Panasonic also sells tracking devices designed to prevent child abductions.