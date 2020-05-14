ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Education

September school start would need some 30 legal changes in Japan

Securing child care workers during transition another concern for government

Nikkei staff writers
First-graders and their parents arrive for a welcome ceremony at an elementary school in Osaka: The coronavirus epidemic has spurred a debate on whether to move the start of the school year to September.  (Toshiki Sasazu)

TOKYO -- The Japanese government said Thursday that shifting the start of the school year to September would require more than 30 legal revisions.

The government held a meeting that day with officials from multiple ministries, including the education and labor ministries.

In March, Japan shut schools as the spread of the novel coronavirus accelerated. That move spurred a debate on whether to change the start of the academic year from April to September. A survey conducted by Nikkei earlier in May showed that 58% of prefectural governors support a September start to the school year.

At the meeting, authorities pointed out that various changes to laws, including the National Pension Act, the Livelihood Protection Act, and the Child and Child Care Support Law, would be required to alter the school schedule.

According to participants, the government explained: "It will be a great deal of work if many laws and personnel affairs based on the fiscal-year system are to be changed."

The government also raised another concern, saying, "If the number of preschoolers increases during the transition period, securing child care workers will also become an issue."

Participants said it would be necessary to ensure children continue to receive adequate education during the transition period. One questioned whether starting the school year in September would really encourage more academic exchanges with Western universities, as some advocates for the change suggest.

One participant stated: "If we cannot hold a thorough discussion at a time of crisis brought on by the coronavirus, we will never be able to bring about a change."

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close