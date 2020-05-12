September school year wins support among governors: Nikkei poll

TOKYO -- Fifty-six percent of Japan's prefectural governors support a September start to the school year, according to a Nikkei survey.

Nikkei conducted the survey in early May. Of the nation's 47 governors, 41 had provided answers by Tuesday. Of these, 17 supported an academic year that begins in September, while six somewhat supported it.

Japan begins its school year in April, which makes it difficult for Japanese students to study overseas and for Japanese universities to recruit foreign lecturers. The matter has occasionally percolated up in debate, only to be shot down by society's fealty to tradition.

But with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down schools in March and delaying the start of the school year, that debate is again making headlines. And this time there is some momentum on the side that wants to align Japan's academic calendar with those in North America, Europe and China.

Two governors, those of Shimane and Oita Prefecture, do not support such a move, and 14 others answered that they are neither supportive or against a September start to the school year.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday held its first meeting to discuss the matter. The government and ruling parties are sorting through the merits and issues of moving the calendar ahead by five months.

Governors are responsible for administering public schools in their prefectures; they appoint members to boards of education and allocate budget money for teachers' salaries. Their intentions can impact the ongoing discussion over September enrollment.

Those who agree with changing the school year believe it is imperative in today's globalized world. "September enrollment should be actively promoted, given the current ongoing globalization," Gunma's governor said in reply to the survey. In Tokushima, the governor said Japan should consider a September start to the academic year for the sake of future generations.

As for the skeptics, Oita's governor said, "I doubt it would actually lead Japan to become more globalized."

Some traditionalists remain cautious on the matter because they believe such a move would negatively impact students' job hunting.

The discussion cropped up among those seeking a solution to the educational blank slate that has emerged with schools remaining closed due to the coronavirus.

Some advocates consider a September start to the school year "an idea to turn a challenge into an opportunity," said Miyagi's governor.

As for when such a move should be made, 15 governors disagreed with making it this year; nine governors supported the move being made now.

Making such a switch requires the Diet to pass a new law, and some advocated believe more time is needed for this to happen.