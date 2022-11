WASHINGTON -- As the fate of affirmative action in U.S. college admissions appears in danger after conservative Supreme Court justices signaled they were ready to end it, there are concerns Asian Americans could face a backlash from the case.

In two cases to dismantle race-conscious admissions, Asian Americans and white people are presented as victims of affirmative action by a conservative group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.