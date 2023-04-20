Apple crosses final frontier with India retail, production push

MUMBAI/PALO ALTO, U.S. -- The first Apple flagship store in India marks a milestone for the U.S. tech group, part of a full-fledged push to capitalize on a long overlooked market ripe for growth.

The maiden Apple Store, located in a Mumbai shopping center, opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday to a line of hundreds of customers waiting at the doors. A man in his 20s who traveled 500 kilometers from the city of Ahmedabad said he was excited about the opening and could not wait for more Apple Stores to arrive in India.