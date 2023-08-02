ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electronics

Apple supplier Murata to boost capacitor output in Philippines

Japanese components maker sees demand rising for EVs, 6G

A rendering of the new factory building in the Philippines, set for completion in September 2025. (Image courtesy of Murata Manufacturing)
YUJI OHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

KYOTO, Japan -- Electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing is expanding a plant in the Philippines as it boosts production of multilayer ceramic capacitors, the Japanese company said on Tuesday, seeking to tap demand tied to electric vehicles and 6G communications technology in the coming years.

The company, which supplies parts for Apple iPhones, is investing 11.2 billion yen ($78.2 million) in a new building at the factory in Batangas province on the island of Luzon. The two-story building, to be completed in September 2025, will have a total floor area of about 78,000 square meters. Specifics on the production scale were not disclosed.

Read Next

Latest On Electronics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more