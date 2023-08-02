Apple supplier Murata to boost capacitor output in Philippines

KYOTO, Japan -- Electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing is expanding a plant in the Philippines as it boosts production of multilayer ceramic capacitors, the Japanese company said on Tuesday, seeking to tap demand tied to electric vehicles and 6G communications technology in the coming years.

The company, which supplies parts for Apple iPhones, is investing 11.2 billion yen ($78.2 million) in a new building at the factory in Batangas province on the island of Luzon. The two-story building, to be completed in September 2025, will have a total floor area of about 78,000 square meters. Specifics on the production scale were not disclosed.