Electronics

China's CATL finds battery research help in small east German town

Chinese company joins local technology center to study power-cell life spans

Contemporary Amperex Technology intends to begin mass production of lithium-ion batteries at the Arnstadt facility in eastern Germany in the coming weeks. (Photo by Jens Kastner)
JENS KASTNER, contributing writer | China

ARNSTADT, Germany -- In the fields just outside the small east German town of Arnstadt, China's top automotive battery maker has joined forces with Germany's foremost applied research organization on a scientific investigation with global implications.

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) set up its first plant outside China in the town after authorities in the German federal state of Thuringia arranged for establishment of the nearby Battery Innovation and Technology Center (BITC), operated by the Germany's Fraunhofer Society.

