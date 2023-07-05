China's CATL finds battery research help in small east German town

ARNSTADT, Germany -- In the fields just outside the small east German town of Arnstadt, China's top automotive battery maker has joined forces with Germany's foremost applied research organization on a scientific investigation with global implications.

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) set up its first plant outside China in the town after authorities in the German federal state of Thuringia arranged for establishment of the nearby Battery Innovation and Technology Center (BITC), operated by the Germany's Fraunhofer Society.