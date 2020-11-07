ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Electronics

China smartphone shipments fall 14% as sanctions sting Huawei

Decline in third quarter attributed to US penalties impeding production

A man walks past a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing.   © Reuters
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- Smartphone shipments in China slipped 14.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, in the fallout from the U.S. trade sanctions that dented sales at Huawei Technologies.

Chinese companies shipped 84.8 million smartphones during the three months through September, market intelligence company IDC said in a report Friday. Huawei shipped the most at 35.1 million units.

But Huawei's shipments shrank 15.5%, and its market share slipped to 41.4% during the third quarter from 45.2% in the second quarter. Due to the U.S. restrictions, Huawei faced difficulty procuring semiconductors for smartphones.

"Huawei carefully managed its shipments across its product lineups and lowered the production of some popular models," IDC said in a release.

Runner-up Vivo saw shipments drop 16.9% in the third quarter, and third place Oppo suffered a 14.2% attrition. No. 5 Apple was off by 13.1% due to the delay of its 5G-compatible iPhone 12.

The fourth-leading rival Xiaomi boosted shipments 13.4% on the year to 11 million units. The company's Redmi 9 handset, which was released in June, has enjoyed strong demand. Xiaomi has grown sales online, potentially stealing customers away from Huawei.

Chinese smartphone shipments have underperformed year-earlier numbers since at least the second quarter of last year, according to IDC data. The U.S. market tracker has not released results for the first quarter of 2019.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close