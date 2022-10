SHANGHAI - China's BOE Technology Group, one of the world's largest display manufacturers, plans to build a massive new factory in Beijing, as it looks to next-generation technology for new revenue streams.

BOE will invest 29 billion yuan ($4 billion) in the 600,000 sq. meter factory, according to Sunday's announcement, with an eye toward expanding into markets for new technologies, such as panels for virtual reality (VR) devices, and a new type of high-end panel called mini-LED.