ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

Classic stereo brand Onkyo to delist from Tokyo exchange in July

Once an audio legend, Japanese company fails to crawl out of debt in time

An Onkyo showroom in Japan: The company behind one of Japan's oldest audio brands has fallen on hard times. 
KENTO HIRASHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange will pull the plug on its listing of Onkyo Home Entertainment -- once a household name in turntables, stereos and home cinemas -- due to it being mired in negative net worth.

Onkyo reported Wednesday that it expects to book 2.3 billion yen ($20.8 million) in liabilities exceeding assets for the financial year ended the same day. That would mark the second consecutive fiscal year of being in that situation, which triggers the delisting process.

In response, the TSE said it has designated Onkyo as a security under supervision, the first step toward being ejected from the bourse.

Onkyo has traded on the Jasdaq market since 2003. The company forecast Wednesday that it will turn in a net loss of 5.9 billion yen for fiscal 2020. That follows the 9.8 billion-yen loss for the previous fiscal year.

In January, Onkyo shareholders approved a plan to grant stock options to international funds, which would raise up to 6.2 billion yen in fresh equity. But only 1.2 billion yen worth of the options have been exercised.

Onkyo said one investment group ultimately decided against exercising the stock options despite a series of discussions. The company raised 2.1 billion yen in capital from issuing class C shares to 12 recipients, but it was not enough to cover the hole.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more