OSAKA -- Daikin Industries will invest 100 billion yen ($711 million) in Southeast Asia and India over the next four years to make core parts and smaller air conditioners, seeking to ride rising demand in local markets and solidify its No. 1 position there.

The Japanese air conditioner manufacturer's planned acquisitions and other investments in the region for the period through fiscal 2025 are a 60% jump from what it spent for the preceding four-year period.