Daikin to sell lower-priced air conditioners in U.S in bid for market lead

OSAKA -- Daikin Industries will begin U.S. sales as soon as this year of lower-priced, energy-efficient home air conditioners, as the Japanese manufacturer aims to become the top A/C supplier on American soil by fiscal 2025.

The units, which will be sold under the Goodman brand, contain inverters that adjust the motor speed to save electricity. Daikin says they will use roughly 30% less energy than models without inverters and cost about 20% less than the higher-end units with more features, such as smartphone controls.