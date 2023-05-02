ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electronics

Daikin to sell lower-priced air conditioners in U.S. in bid for market lead

Japanese maker touts bigger lineup, efficiency to compete with top-ranked Trane

Daikin ranked second in U.S. sales of residential and commercial air conditioning systems in 2021 with a roughly 17% share. (Photo courtesy of Daikin Industries)
SHIMPEI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

OSAKA -- Daikin Industries will begin U.S. sales as soon as this year of lower-priced, energy-efficient home air conditioners, as the Japanese manufacturer aims to become the top A/C supplier on American soil by fiscal 2025.

The units, which will be sold under the Goodman brand, contain inverters that adjust the motor speed to save electricity. Daikin says they will use roughly 30% less energy than models without inverters and cost about 20% less than the higher-end units with more features, such as smartphone controls.

Read Next

Latest On Electronics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close