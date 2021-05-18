ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

Fold it twice: Samsung unveils double-bending panel for smartphones

Tech giant to show slidable display at online expo

Samsung plans to supply its two-fold OLED panel to other smartphone rivals. (Photo courtesy of Samsung)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics has developed an OLED panel that folds into three segments, looking to deploy the technology for future smartphones.

Measuring 7.2 inches fully unfolded, the prototype is being unveiled in an online expo hosted in the U.S. from Monday. The company is also scheduled to show off a slidable display there.

Samsung Display, which developed the double-folding organic light-emitting diode panel, hopes to get the display adopted by many smartphone brands in addition to Samsung.

The Samsung group, leveraging its strength in in-house development, was among the first to launch a foldable smartphone back in 2019. With the new display, it looks to establish an entirely new concept amid smartphone designs that have been more or less uniform.

The slidable display resembles the rollable phone revealed by fellow South Korean company LG Electronics in January, months before LG said it would exit the mobile phone business. Samsung plans to entice more customers by developing a wide array of next-generation panels.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more