Electronics

Foxconn boss demands improvement plan from Sharp in 3 months

Parent's chief visits Japan to meet with unit's leaders, employees

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu has visited Sharp offices in Osaka, Tokyo and Chiba during the past month. (Photos by Takaki Kashiwabara and Hideaki Ryugen)
KENTO HIRASHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Leading iPhone assembler Foxconn has told Japanese unit Sharp to come up with a business improvement plan within three months, after the electronics maker slumped to a loss on weakness in its display business.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu visited Sharp offices in Tokyo and Chiba last week, where he is believed to have met with Sharp President and CEO Wu Po-hsuan and other executives and told them to devise a road map for a return to profitability. Liu also held roundtable discussions with employees.

