Foxconn's China hubs targeted in tax probes

BEIJING/TAIPEI -- Chinese authorities are investigating mainland bases of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry, known as Foxconn, on tax and other compliance grounds, according to state media.

The Communist Party-affiliated Global Times reported Sunday that Chinese authorities have conducted tax audits on "key enterprises" of Foxconn in Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, and that the Ministry of Natural Resources has investigated land use at such bases in Henan and Hubei provinces.