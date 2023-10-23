ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electronics

Foxconn's China hubs targeted in tax probes

iPhone assembler also faces investigation into environmental compliance

Foxconn bases across multiple Chinese provinces have come under investigation.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA and HIDEAKI RYUGEN, Nikkei staff writers | China

BEIJING/TAIPEI -- Chinese authorities are investigating mainland bases of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry, known as Foxconn, on tax and other compliance grounds, according to state media.

The Communist Party-affiliated Global Times reported Sunday that Chinese authorities have conducted tax audits on "key enterprises" of Foxconn in Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, and that the Ministry of Natural Resources has investigated land use at such bases in Henan and Hubei provinces.

