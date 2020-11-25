ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Electronics

Foxconn to expand production in Vietnam with $270m investment

Taiwan company, seeking bases outside China, aims to take advantage of RCEP pact

Foxconn will soon establish a new local company in Vietnam, where it already makes TVs, telecom equipment and computer-related products.   © AP
YU NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, plans to expand production in Vietnam with an investment of around $270 million, Nikkei has learned.

The Taiwan-based company, which just began the production of liquid crystal displays in Vietnam last week, aims to take advantage of the new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and hopes to bolster its production capacity in the country.

The 15-member RCEP was signed on Nov. 15 in a bid to reduce tariffs and allow seamless trade in Asia. Foxconn plans to roll out full-scale production in Vietnam and receive the benefits of the free trade framework.

Foxconn will soon establish a new local company in Vietnam. Further details have yet to be disclosed, but the company will likely produce PC-related parts such as displays.

Taiwan is not a part of RCEP, and most of Foxconn's production bases are in mainland China. Although China is a part of the trading bloc, the uncertainty surrounding Beijing-Washington relations has led many companies, including Foxconn, to search for better production sites. 

Vietnam, which is a part of RCEP, is geographically close to China, making it convenient for parts procurement, and has cheap labor costs.

Young Liu, Foxconn's chairman, has said that "the investment fever in Vietnam by major businesses is already quite considerable." He has also said that "It is difficult to find land in North Vietnam" close to the border with China. On Wednesday, he said his company makes a wide range of products in Vietnam, including TVs, telecom equipment and computer-related products.

Foxconn is currently rushing to shift away from being overly dependent on Chinese production, with the goal of making its production outside China total more than 30% of its overall production.

Rival companies such as Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron and contract manufacturer Wistron have also decided to expand into Vietnam.

Additional reporting by Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close