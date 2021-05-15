ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

From BTS to Adidas, Samsung taps elite brands to stand out

Pricey limited-edition phones and earbuds seek to challenge Apple on style

 South Korean pop group BTS helped promote a limited-edition Samsung phone in their signature color of purple. (Photo courtesy of Samsung)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics has enlisted some of pop culture's biggest names from the worlds of music, fashion and sports in a bid to gain the attention of consumers in a smartphone industry where it is becoming harder and harder to stand out.

Last month, Samsung released Adidas-branded wireless Galaxy Buds earbuds, targeting design-focused young consumers. The 6,000 limited-edition pairs have already sold out in South Korea.

With smartphones and accessories showing symptoms of the commodification that has plagued TVs and other electronics, product differentiation has taken on an increased importance for South Korea's top tech company if it wants to fend off Chinese rivals while winning the hearts of staunch Apple fans.

Besides Adidas, the industry leader also teamed with New York-based fashion brand Thom Browne to offer a range of products from a Galaxy phone and earbuds to a smartwatch, all featuring the designer's trademark stripes.

Limited editions offer fat profit margins. Despite the hefty price of 3.96 million won ($3,500), the 5,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition sold out days in South Korea, the U.S., Thailand and China.

The Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a hefty price of 3.96 million won ($3,500). (Photo courtesy of Samsung)

Closer to home, Samsung joined hands last year with BTS, the South Korean boy band that has become a global phenomenon. The BTS-inspired Galaxy S20 special model came in purple, the color that came to symbolize the band and its fans, and sported the band's logo on the back. BTS members helped drum up interest in the phone through social media.

Samsung has said it is seeking collaborations to excite consumers. Creating new value has become essential in getting consumers to buy a new phone at a time when memory, processors, displays and other hardware have grown similar across the industry.

With the market dominated by a handful of giants, consumers have fewer options. The top five companies controlled 71% of the global smartphone market in 2020, up from 54% just five years earlier, according to research company IDC. Samsung held a 21% share last year, followed by Apple at 16%.

The Adidas-branded wireless Galaxy Buds earbuds have already sold out in South Korea. (Photo courtesy of Samsung)

Just last month, LG said it was shutting down its smartphone operations. The No. 4 brand in the world at one point, the company has struggled in its home market of South Korea, where Samsung dominated more than 70% of sales.

Apple, its biggest rival, has maintained a strategy of updating its flagship iPhone every autumn along with three to four more affordable phones. The U.S. company has succeeded in keeping loyal fans with its powerful brand as well as its proprietary iOS operating system and apps.

Samsung phones use Google's Android OS, and this makes it easier for users to switch to Android rivals such as China's Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi. Without special branding, Samsung risks being buried in a field of undistinguishable devices.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more