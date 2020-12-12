ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Electronics

Hitachi to sell overseas home appliance business to Turkish giant for $300m

Japanese manufacturer to tie up with Alcelik for overseas sales

Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO--Hitachi plans to sell its overseas home appliances business to Alcelik, a major Turkish manufacturer of such goods. The company will sell 60% of its overseas business to Alcelik for $300 million and jointly expand their overseas businesses.

Hitachi's overseas home appliance business is mainly in China and Southeast Asia, and domestic sales account for about 80% of its sales. By teaming up with Alchelik, which is strong in markets such as Europe and Africa, Hitachi aims to expand its overseas sales of Hitachi brand products and improve profitability.

The value of Hitachi's overseas home appliances business is about $500 million (52 billion yen)  and the business is handled by Hitachi Global Life Solutions (GLS), a subsidiary of Hitachi..

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close