Hitachi to sell overseas home appliance business to Turkish giant for $300m

TOKYO--Hitachi plans to sell its overseas home appliances business to Alcelik, a major Turkish manufacturer of such goods. The company will sell 60% of its overseas business to Alcelik for $300 million and jointly expand their overseas businesses.

Hitachi's overseas home appliance business is mainly in China and Southeast Asia, and domestic sales account for about 80% of its sales. By teaming up with Alchelik, which is strong in markets such as Europe and Africa, Hitachi aims to expand its overseas sales of Hitachi brand products and improve profitability.

The value of Hitachi's overseas home appliances business is about $500 million (52 billion yen) and the business is handled by Hitachi Global Life Solutions (GLS), a subsidiary of Hitachi..