ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

Indonesia's Satnusa taps manufacturing shift away from China

Contract smartphone builder woos new U.S. and European clients

A Sat Nusapersada plant in Batam. The Indonesian electronics manufacturing service has automated many processes, but workers check products visually. (Photo by Koya Jibiki)
KOYA JIBIKI and YU NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA/TAIPEI -- Armed with cheap prices and sophisticated technology, a top Indonesian contract manufacturer is using the global shift away from Chinese production to diversify its client base and become one of Southeast Asia's leading players.

Several American tech executives were seen Thursday at Sat Nusapersada's headquarters on the island of Batam, near Singapore. They apparently face client pressure to expand production outside of China, and are considering setting up shop in Batam and sourcing parts from Satnusa.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close