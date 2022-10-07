Indonesia's Satnusa taps manufacturing shift away from China

JAKARTA/TAIPEI -- Armed with cheap prices and sophisticated technology, a top Indonesian contract manufacturer is using the global shift away from Chinese production to diversify its client base and become one of Southeast Asia's leading players.

Several American tech executives were seen Thursday at Sat Nusapersada's headquarters on the island of Batam, near Singapore. They apparently face client pressure to expand production outside of China, and are considering setting up shop in Batam and sourcing parts from Satnusa.