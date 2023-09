TOKYO -- Japan Display (JDI) will enter the 14-inch OLED panel market for use in tablets and personal computers, aiming to begin mass production by around 2025.

JDI's output had been limited to 1.4-inch OLEDs for smartwatches due to unevenness in screen brightness for larger panels, but technological improvements have overcome that hurdle to pave the way for producing midsize models. Japan Display will seek orders from IT companies and device manufacturers in the U.S. and Asia.