Japan electronic parts makers' rising stocks stoke production cut fears

TOKYO/KYOTO, Japan -- Inventories are piling up at Japan's leading electronics parts producers due to protracted lockdowns in China and disruptions in the auto industry, stoking concern that a further downturn in demand could force them to scale back production drastically.

Eight parts suppliers -- Murata Manufacturing, Nidec, Kyocera, TDK, Nitto Denko, Rohm Semiconductor, Alps Alpine and Taiyo Yuden -- logged a combined 2% increase in revenue for the April-June period from January-March, their latest quarterly results show.