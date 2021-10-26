ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

Japan's Nidec reports 30% profit rise for April-September

World's largest motor maker faces headwinds posed by global supply disruptions

Japanese motor maker Nidec reported an operating profit of 90 billion yen ($704 million), compared with market expectations of 80 billion yen. (Photo by Atsushi Ooka) 
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese motor maker Nidec on Tuesday reported a 30% increase on the year in operating profit for the six months through September despite headwinds brought by global supply chain disruptions.

The Kyoto-based company reported an operating profit of 90 billion yen ($704 million), compared with market expectations of 80 billion yen.

Six-month sales came to 910 billion yen, up 21%, versus market expectations of 800 billion yen.

Nidec is the world's largest supplier of motors used in home appliances, computer hard disk drives, robots and automotive parts such as seats and power steering.

Since 2018, Nidec has expanded into the EV motor business. It aims to grab 40% to 45% of the global market for such motors by 2030 by investing heavily in China, a large and rapidly growing market for electric vehicles.

However, the company has been hit by global supply chain disruptions this year, as automakers have cut back production due to semiconductor shortages exacerbated by recent COVID outbreaks in Southeast Asia. Power supply restrictions in China have also disrupted various industries.

In Japan, new car sales fell for three straight months through September on a year-on-year basis, while sales of home appliances dropped for the fourth straight month. In China, new car sales fell for the fifth straight month.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more