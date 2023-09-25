ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electronics

LG Chem to bow out of LCD films as panel makers pivot

Squeezed by Chinese competition, South Korean company focuses on battery materials

South Korea's LCD industry is shrinking as panel makers like LG Display change course. (Photo courtesy of LG Display)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA and SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writers | South Korea

SEOUL/CHONGQING -- South Korea's LG Chem will stop making components for LCD panels, as its main customers have moved away from producing the displays and Chinese competitors have eroded its margins.

The company has ended production of liquid crystal display films at two plants in central South Korea, and has begun the process of selling the facilities. It held an explanatory briefing for plant employees last month. LG Chem said that while it is moving to sell the business, the buyer and other specifics have yet to be determined.

