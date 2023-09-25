LG Chem to bow out of LCD films as panel makers pivot

SEOUL/CHONGQING -- South Korea's LG Chem will stop making components for LCD panels, as its main customers have moved away from producing the displays and Chinese competitors have eroded its margins.

The company has ended production of liquid crystal display films at two plants in central South Korea, and has begun the process of selling the facilities. It held an explanatory briefing for plant employees last month. LG Chem said that while it is moving to sell the business, the buyer and other specifics have yet to be determined.