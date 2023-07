SEOUL -- LG Electronics targets revenue of 20 trillion won ($15.6 billion) for its automotive components segment in 2030, more than doubling last year's sales, the South Korean company said Wednesday,

The company aims to reach the target by expanding sales of infotainment equipment, such as car navigation and audio systems, as well as electric vehicle components. LG Electronics plans to develop the automotive segment into one of three core businesses alongside home electronics and televisions.