SEOUL -- LG Innotek, a major South Korean manufacturer of mobile phone parts, is racing to expand its supplies to Apple through an investment drive that could make it vulnerable to sudden shifts in the market fortunes of Apple's flagship iPhone.

The LG unit earned over 11 trillion won ($7.9 billion) selling camera modules for the iPhone in 2021, amounting to around 75% of its total sales. In July, LG Innotek decided to spend 1.4 trillion won to expand production of iPhone components.