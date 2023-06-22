Micron to invest $825m for building chip assembly plant in India

BENGALURU -- U.S. chipmaker Micron on Thursday said it will invest $825 million in India to build a semiconductor assembly and testing plant, boosting New Delhi's slow-starting campaign to make the country a chipmaking hub.

Micron, whose products recently were banned in China on security grounds, said the project will cost $2.75 billion, with the central government bearing half of the cost through production-linked incentives and the western state of Gujarat, where the manufacturing unit will be built, paying another 20%.