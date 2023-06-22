ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electronics

Micron to invest $825m for building chip assembly plant in India

U.S. semiconductor maker gets Indian subsidies toward two-phase, $2.75bn project

Micron's planned facility will reportedly transform wafers into ball grid array (BGA) integrated circuit packages, memory modules and solid-state drives.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- U.S. chipmaker Micron on Thursday said it will invest $825 million in India to build a semiconductor assembly and testing plant, boosting New Delhi's slow-starting campaign to make the country a chipmaking hub.

Micron, whose products recently were banned in China on security grounds, said the project will cost $2.75 billion, with the central government bearing half of the cost through production-linked incentives and the western state of Gujarat, where the manufacturing unit will be built, paying another 20%.

Read Next

Latest On Electronics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close