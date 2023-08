TOKYO -- Shipments of mirrorless single-lens cameras are breaking records as Chinese outbound tourism revives and camera makers roll out new products with artificial intelligence features that outperform smartphones.

Japan's Camera & Imaging Products Association announced on Tuesday global camera shipment statistics that show mirrorless cameras enjoyed a year-on -year increase of 20% to 253 billion yen ($17 billion) in the first half of the year -- a record high for the third consecutive year.