ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric chairman Masaki Sakuyama resigns

Train inspection scandals force chief to step aside

Sakuyama also resigned from vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, the country’s largest business lobby. (File photo by Kosaku Mimura)
Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Electric Chairman Masaki Sakuyama resigned Friday following a number of scandals over quality control, the company announced the same day, as he takes responsibility for the actions of the company's president from 2014 to 2018.

Sakuyama will assume a new role of senior advisor. Former president Takeshi Sugiyama resigned in July over news that inspection results for train equipment had been faked as far back as the 1980s.

Mitsubishi Electric also said Sakuyama, who in June became vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, the country's largest business lobby, resigned from the post. Sakuyama had previously said he would refrain from carrying out his duties for the lobby until results of investigations into the Mitsubishi scandals were released. He remained chairman of the embattled company.

In July, Sakuyama resigned as an outside director of East Japan Railway, a position he held since 2020.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more