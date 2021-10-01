Mitsubishi Electric chairman resigns over inspection scandals

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Electric Chairman Masaki Sakuyama resigned Friday following a number of scandals over quality control, the company announced the same day, as he takes responsibility for the actions of the company's president from 2014 to 2018.

Sakuyama will assume a new role as a senior advisor to the company.

Former president Takeshi Sugiyama resigned in July over news that inspection results for train equipment had been faked as far back as the 1980s.

Mitsubishi Electric also said Sakuyama, who in June became vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, the country's largest business lobby, also resigned that post.

Sakuyama had previously stated he would refrain from carrying out his duties for the lobby until results of investigations into the Mitsubishi scandals were released. But he remained chairman of the embattled company.

In July, Sakuyama resigned as an outside director of East Japan Railway, a position he had held since 2020.