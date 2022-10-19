ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric to sanction 10 more for quality control lapses

Japanese company will report on the widening scandal Thursday

Mitsubishi Electric is expected to sanction another 10 executives for misconduct. (Photo by Tsuyoshi Tamehiro)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Electric is set to discipline roughly another 10 former and current executives for misconduct, Nikkei has learned.

The company has found a rising number of quality control lapses over the last few years and these executives are believed to have been responsible. Mitsubishi Electric will publish a report of its latest findings on Thursday. Those named who have since retired will be required to repay part of the salaries they had collected and those who are still working at the company will face wage cuts.

