Nidec boosts full-year profit estimate as EV demand surges

TOKYO -- Japanese motor maker Nidec on Monday reported a 24% increase in operating profit from a year before for the nine months through December on the back of strong demand for home appliances and personal computers and a global shift to electric vehicles.

Nine-month operating profit came to 115.5 billion yen ($1.1 billion) as sales rose 2.2% to 1.18 trillion yen.

For the year ending March, the Kyoto-based company expects the first increase in operating profit in three years to 155 billion yen, up 42.8%, revising up the previous estimate of 140 billion yen. The sales forecast is kept unchanged at 1.55 trillion yen, up 1.0%.

Last year, Nidec was hit by a plunge in demand for auto-related components as the pandemic shut down auto plants, bringing production of parts to a halt. But a recovery in auto output later in the year and surging demand for notebook computers and appliances have boosted demand for Nidec's small motors. China's swift economic recovery also helped Nidec's business despite the ongoing trade war. China accounts for a quarter of Nidec's sales.