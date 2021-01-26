Now in driver's seat, Taiwan chipmakers weigh new price hikes for autos

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, and Taiwanese peers are considering another round of price increases mainly on automotive chips, Nikkei learned Monday, as a global semiconductor shortage puts pricing power firmly on their side.

The hikes of up to 15% are being considered by Vanguard International Semiconductor, a TSMC subsidiary that makes auto chips, along with other Taiwanese players including No. 4 foundry United Microelectronics Corp.

If the Taiwanese suppliers do successfully negotiate higher prices, that would mark the rare case of two substantial hikes within just a few months, after a round of increases that began last fall. Their aggressiveness shows how they now occupy the driver's seat in price negotiations with automakers.

When contacted by Nikkei, UMC Chief Financial Officer Liu Chi-tung said he "can't answer questions about prices." But he added that "it's true that we chipmakers are in a relatively advantageous position based on the supply-demand balance."

Any new increases are expected to be phased in from the second half of February into March.

The Taiwanese foundries appear to have reached out to customers that specialize in automotive chips, including the Netherlands' NXP Semiconductors and Renesas Electronics of Japan. Renesas, NXP and peers have already asked automakers to accept higher prices, and further increases would likely dent auto companies' profit margins.

In the last round of hikes, chip foundries reportedly raised prices by 10% to 15% in response to a wave of additional orders, some urgent, to meet demand from automakers ramping up production.

The hikes come amid not only continued tightness in global chip supplies, but also a stronger Taiwan dollar. The currency has appreciated about 6% against the U.S. dollar over the past year.

Carmakers typically negotiate prices with parts suppliers once a year. Auto companies generally seek cuts of around 2% to 3% to drive profit growth. Now, the tables have turned as chipmakers demand that their customers pay more, underscoring the severity of the shortage.

TSMC, as one of just a handful of chipmaking giants, is well positioned to capitalize on surges in demand. (Photo courtesy of TSMC)

Automakers look likely to face the twofold problem of being forced to cut back production due to a lack of semiconductors, while at the same time swallowing higher manufacturing costs.

Asked when the chip shortage might ease, UMC's Liu said: "Our plants are already running at full capacity, so it will be difficult to increase output in the short term."

"I don't know when [the shortage] will be resolved, but it will take us at least another six months to have production lines ready," Liu added.

Government officials in Germany, the U.S. and Japan have asked Taiwanese authorities to help deal with the auto chip shortage, an unusual step that likely also plays into the price hikes under consideration.

The effects of the shortage could ripple through the semiconductor supply chain, beyond chip manufacturers such as TSMC and UMC. ASE Technology Holding, a prominent Taiwanese semiconductor packaging company, is believed to be considering raising prices by about 10%.

And prices across the industry may continue marching higher as shortages extend beyond autos to other types of products, such as home electronics.

Semiconductor production was dominated by Western countries and Japan in the industry's early years. But the digital revolution of the 2000s drove up capital spending requirements and triggered sharp swings in market conditions, driving many players out of the game. Those that remain are either giants like TSMC and Samsung Electronics, or smaller players that specialize in particular products like autos and home electronics.

Taiwanese authorities have supported the island's semiconductor industry since the 1980s. Chip companies here rode out the market's ups and downs, and many stayed put even as they struggled financially. Now, with less competition to contend with, they can reap the benefits when global chip supplies are tight, which helps further solidify their strong position.

TSMC logged a 25% rise in revenue and a 50% jump in net profit for 2020, both reaching record highs. UMC's net profit tripled on the year in the July-September quarter.