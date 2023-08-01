Panasonic dissolves LCD subsidiary, focusing on EV batteries

OSAKA -- Panasonic Holdings will liquidate its subsidiary that produces LCD panels, the Japanese electronics giant said on Monday, shedding a longtime burden on earnings and intensifying the company's shift toward manufacturing electric vehicle batteries.

Panasonic Liquid Crystal Display, based in Himeji, near the western Japanese city of Osaka, primarily made LCDs for automotive and industrial applications. Its factory will come under the parent's direct ownership, as Panasonic plans to turn it into a production base for EV batteries.