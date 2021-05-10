Panasonic expects net profit to increase 27% in FY2021

TOKYO -- Panasonic expects net profit to increase 27% in the current business year, ending March 2022, as the 103-year-old electronics company continues to press ahead with a business reorganization.

Net profit for the year is projected at 210 billion yen ($1.9 billion), and operating profit is expected to grow 28% to 330 billion yen. Sales are projected at 7 trillion yen, up 4.5%.

The anticipated rebound comes amid news that Panasonic is looking to exit production of low- and mid-end TVs to focus on the high-end segment with products such as OLED TVs.

Panasonic ranked No. 3 in OLED TV production in 2020, according to market research company Euromonitor. But in overall TV production, it trailed behind Chinese and South Korean rivals such as Samsung, LG and TCL.

Panasonic has been looking for a company to outsource its low- and mid-end TV production to. Nikkei reported last month that the company is negotiating with China's TCL, the world's third-largest TV maker. Panasonic says nothing has been decided on yet.

Panasonic's focus on profitability over market share also follows the announcement of the $7.1 billion acquisition of Blue Yonder, a U.S. maker of supply chain software, on April 23. The company's biggest acquisition in a decade is part of its goal to move away from traditional manufacturing -- TVs, LCD panels, semiconductors -- to the new segment of providing business solutions to corporate customers such as retailers and automakers, Panasonic has said.

The push into the new area is led by fresh CEO Yuki Kusumi, former head of the company's automotive business. Kusumi took office on April 1.

In the year that ended in March, the Osaka-based company reported a net profit of 165 billion yen, down 27%. Operating profit dropped 12% on sales of 6.7 trillion yen, down 11%.

Under the previous CEO, Kazuhiro Tsuga, Panasonic focused on restructuring after reporting losses in excess of $7 billion for two years straight in fiscal 2011 and 2012.

The company has quit unprofitable businesses, including production of solar panels, semiconductors, plasma TV displays and LCD panels.

A battery-producing Gigafactory joint venture with Tesla also has turned profitable on an annual basis for the first time since production started in 2017.

Last year, Panasonic agreed to invest to expand battery production at the factory in Nevada, but it is avoiding head-on competition with rivals CATL of China and LG Chem of South Korea, focusing on partnerships instead of taking on big investment risks.