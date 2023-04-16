Panasonic eyes third EV battery plant in U.S.

OSAKA -- Panasonic Holdings is considering building a new automotive battery plant in the U.S. state of Oklahoma, Nikkei has learned.

The Japanese electronics maker has inked a contract with the state that stipulates the terms of a subsidy it would receive if it goes ahead with the plant. The company aims to capture growing demand for batteries used in electric vehicles. If realized, this would be Panasonic's third plant in the U.S. for EV batteries, following Nevada, where a facility is currently in operation, and Kansas, where a plant is under construction.