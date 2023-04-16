ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electronics

Panasonic eyes third EV battery plant in U.S.

Japan electronics giant lines up Oklahoma subsidy, seeks clients beyond Tesla

Panasonic lithium-ion batteries are displayed at a consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas, in the U.S. state of Nevada, in January.   © Reuters
KENTA ANDO, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

OSAKA -- Panasonic Holdings is considering building a new automotive battery plant in the U.S. state of Oklahoma, Nikkei has learned.

The Japanese electronics maker has inked a contract with the state that stipulates the terms of a subsidy it would receive if it goes ahead with the plant. The company aims to capture growing demand for batteries used in electric vehicles. If realized, this would be Panasonic's third plant in the U.S. for EV batteries, following Nevada, where a facility is currently in operation, and Kansas, where a plant is under construction.

