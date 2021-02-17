ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Electronics

Panasonic's cuddly robot helps chase away pandemic blues

Nicobo smart companion sold out in one day on crowdfunding platform

Nikobo has no legs or wheels, but can nod up and down as well as speak. (Photo courtesy of Panasonic)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

OSAKA -- Social isolation has been an issue since before the pandemic for single people and the elderly, and Panasonic hopes its new smart robot will help ease their loneliness.

The Japanese company on Tuesday unveiled the Nicobo desktop, a cuddlesome robot that, when spoken to, wags its tail and mimics what was said.

The product, developed jointly with professor Michio Okada of Toyohashi University of Technology, marks the first household robot for the manufacturer of appliances and home electronics.

Nicobo debuted as a project on Makuake, a Kickstarter-like Japanese crowdfunding platform, and all 320 units available for financial support were backed the same day. The robot sells for 39,800 yen ($376) with an estimated delivery of around March 2022, and will require a monthly subscription fee of 980 yen after six months of use.

Panasonic will consider bringing the item to the general market depending on the level of interest.

With a limited Japanese vocabulary, Nicobo may act moody, not responding sometimes while starting to talk without being addressed at other times. The wheel-less device does not move on its own but can slowly spin around and nod up and down. It comes with a camera for facial recognition and reacts to strong lights with a sensor, such as when basking in the sun.

"We made Nicobo look adorable with its baby talk and somewhat vulnerable face," said the head of the development team at Panasonic.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more