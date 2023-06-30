ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electronics

Panasonic teams with Xiaomi on air conditioners for Chinese market

Partners will also target development of new technology for home units

Panasonic will use freed up capacity in its Guangzhou plant to produce Xiaomi brand air conditioners. (Photo by Hiromasa Matsuura)
KOKI IZUMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

OSAKA -- Panasonic and Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi have entered a partnership to produce and develop air conditioners, hoping to capture part of China's market, the world's largest.

Panasonic plans to gradually transfer some production of home air conditioners for the Japanese market from Guangzhou, China, to Shiga prefecture, Japan, this fiscal year. It will use the newly freed up capacity in its Guangzhou plant to produce Xiaomi brand air conditioners on an original equipment manufacturer basis.

Read Next

Latest On Electronics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close