Panasonic teams with Xiaomi on air conditioners for Chinese market

OSAKA -- Panasonic and Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi have entered a partnership to produce and develop air conditioners, hoping to capture part of China's market, the world's largest.

Panasonic plans to gradually transfer some production of home air conditioners for the Japanese market from Guangzhou, China, to Shiga prefecture, Japan, this fiscal year. It will use the newly freed up capacity in its Guangzhou plant to produce Xiaomi brand air conditioners on an original equipment manufacturer basis.