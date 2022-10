SEOUL/TAIPEI/TOKYO -- With windfalls from COVID-19 fading, LG Display is grappling with a record loss as sinking demand, supply chain issues and advancements by Chinese rivals threaten its long-term position in the market.

LG Display said Wednesday that group revenue sank 6% on the year in July-September to 6.77 trillion won ($4.72 billion). Operating loss for the quarter totaled a record 759 billion won, in contrast to the profit of 529 billion won from a year earlier.