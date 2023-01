OSAKA -- Even with Japanese air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries well on the way to a second straight year of record net profits, its stock price is still down from a year earlier as doubts persist over the sustainability of its earnings.

The company expects an operating profit of 363 billion yen ($2.8 billion) on net sales of 3.76 trillion yen for fiscal 2022, which will end this coming March 31 -- enough to reach its medium-term targets for both a year early.