Samsung and LG Display bet on OLED iPads and MacBooks

SEOUL -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Display are spending billions of dollars on new production capacity for midsize organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels to secure business for Apple's iPads and MacBooks and to keep out Chinese rivals from this premium market.

Samsung panel unit Samsung Display is investing 4.1 trillion won ($3.05 billion) to install OLED production lines at the company's main Tangjeong production campus in South Korea. The move is part of its transition away from liquid crystal displays, with mass production slated to start in 2026.