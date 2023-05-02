ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Samsung and LG Display bet on OLED iPads and MacBooks

South Korean display makers hope to beat Chinese rivals to 'last growth market'

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents iPad and iPad mini models during an event at Apple Park, California, in September 2021. (Photo courtesy of Apple Inc.)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Display are spending billions of dollars on new production capacity for midsize organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels to secure business for Apple's iPads and MacBooks and to keep out Chinese rivals from this premium market.

Samsung panel unit Samsung Display is investing 4.1 trillion won ($3.05 billion) to install OLED production lines at the company's main Tangjeong production campus in South Korea. The move is part of its transition away from liquid crystal displays, with mass production slated to start in 2026.

